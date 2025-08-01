AI-focused private school Alpha expands to Scottsdale, plans national rollout

An AI-focused private school company that started in Texas is preparing to expand to over a dozen cities across the country, including Scottsdale.

A new Alpha School location will welcome its first class on August 13 in north Scottsdale near Grayhawk Park and will serve 25 students in grades K-8. Tuition costs $40,000 a year.

Alpha School has two locations in Austin and one in Brownsville, Texas, along with one in Miami.

Earlier this month, the company inked an agreement with Higher Ground Education, one of the largest networks of private Montessori schools and formerly known as Guidepost Montessori, to acquire its key assets — including rights to certain "high-value campuses."

