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$675M downtown tower expects to break ground by early 2027

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With financing hurdles finally cleared, groundbreaking is expected by early next year for a $675 million project that will become Arizona's tallest tower.

Rebranded as Arro, the 1.8 million-square-foot development will encompass two towers in downtown Phoenix. The north tower will be 541 feet tall, and the south tower next door will be 425 feet tall.

The project's working name had been Astra since Phoenix Business Journal first reported on Empire Group of Cos.' vision for the development in August 2019. At the time, total development costs were expected to be around $350 million for the 2.18-acre development on Second Avenue between Van Buren and Fillmore streets.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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