5,300-acre West Valley development scales back to focus on homes

A 5,300-acre master-planned community in Peoria originally entitled decades ago for 8,000 homes, three golf courses, a resort and up to 2 million square feet of commercial space is scaling back on those original ambitious plans that had been laid out by the previous developer.

The Saddleback development is entitled for 800 hotel keys, but Austin, Texas-based Castle Hill Partners has no immediate plans to include a hotel or golf courses, said Carlee Ryan, vice president of development at Castle Hill Partners.

"We have an entitlement for both commercial and hotel but we are not actively in planning or development for either at this time," Ryan said.

Instead, the expansive community will include as many as 6,500 homes and another 180 multifamily units surrounded by more than 60 miles of trails, including a signature 13-mile Saddleback Trail.

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