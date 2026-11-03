Couple drowns while floating down Salt River in inflatable kayak, MCSO says

A married couple drowned while floating down the Salt River in an inflatable kayak on Saturday, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office officials say.

MCSO says it first received a call for assistance around 1:30 p.m. when they heard reports of a man yelling that his wife was unable to swim along the lower Salt River.

The woman reportedly went underwater, followed by the man.

Aerial units and an airboat located the woman's body around 2:10 p.m. The man's body was located around 3 p.m.

Both victims have been identified as a married couple, 68-year-old Cindy Bowers and 59-year-old Anthony Beringer.

They were said to be floating the river on a single inflatable kayak, and neither had a life jacket.