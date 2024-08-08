$20 billion data center campus gets green light in Buckeye

A $20 billion master-planned data center complex is moving forward after securing the go-ahead from the city of Buckeye.

Denver-based Tract will serve as the master developer for a nearly 2,000-acre campus that could accommodate both hyperscale and wholesale data center operators across dozens of buildings.

On Aug. 6, Buckeye City Council unanimously approved a new development agreement with Tract to reimburse the developer up to $50 million in public infrastructure costs after it generates $60 million in revenue for the city.

Buckeye also approved a major plan amendment to establish the "Buckeye Tech Corridor" plan for the project.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.