AM Roundup: Woman suffers severe burns after falling asleep at pool, dozens indicted in fraud crackdown

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, June 25; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - ABC15 Weather Action Day for extreme heat in the Valley

The Extreme Heat Warning continues across the Valley today. Afternoon highs will reach 110º or higher, with a stray shower possible this morning. Then temperatures drop through the week and weekend.

Betty-Lou Summer, an 82-year-old woman, is fighting for her life in a burn unit ICU after falling asleep at her community pool and suffering severe heat stroke and burns covering approximately 30% of her body, all within a single hour.

Summer's daughter, Michelle Gabbert, said her mother drove herself to the pool near her home, as she had recently retired and planned to spend her days relaxing poolside.

"She went to sunbathe, lie down, fell asleep, kind of dozed off, and then became unresponsive," Gabbert said.

Pool bystanders noticed Summer was not waking up and called paramedics, who covered her in wet towels and moved her into the shade. Summer was rushed to Banner Ironwood Medical Center on June 11.

Gabbert, a physician, said her mother's condition was critical upon arrival.

"They intubated her. They had to put her on pressers. She had burns all over her body, blisters," Gabbert said. "She went into hypovolemic shock, and her kidneys were shutting down, which happens with heat stroke."

The burns were not only from sun exposure. Metal chairs at the pool had been baking in the heat, and anywhere Summer's skin made contact with the metal was severely damaged.

Valley woman suffers severe burns and heat stroke after falling asleep at community pool

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced over 40 indictments across 10 cases that will now move through courts across the state.

Wednesday's announcement is part of a nationwide effort to crack down on health care fraud.

The cases highlighted at Mayes' press conference varied from a sober living home fraud case, to a woman accused of providing cosmetic injections without a license, and a 73-year-old accused of negligent homicide.

"This is the house that he purchased with his fraudulent activity," said Mayes.

She showed video and pictures from inside the home of Thomas Heard, who was just sentenced to two years behind bars and seven years of supervised probation.

Court documents say Heard was the CEO of Heard Health Care LLC.

Dozens indicted in health care fraud crackdown, including 73-year-old charged with negligent homicide

Body camera footage shows the moments Mesa police officers rushed into a burning home to try to get the couple inside away from the flames.

On June 17, just after 9 p.m., Mesa crews responded to a home fire near 78th Street and Baseline Road. When crews arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, with the fire rapidly spreading to an RV, nearby brush, and portions of the home.

A week later, officers are speaking about the rescue. Watch in the player below for more.

Moment Mesa officers rush into burning home

A person is dead after a shooting involving law enforcement in Phoenix.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was involved in a shooting near 28th Street and Camelback Road.

Officials say one suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but later died at the hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

DPS detectives involved in shooting near 28th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix