MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: ABC15 Weather Action Day for extreme heat in the Valley

PHOENIX — Extreme heat is sticking around!

High pressure is in control over the Desert Southwest, sending Valley highs above 110 degrees.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday.

So, Thursday will be another ABC15 Weather Action Day as a reminder to take action to protect yourself, you family and your pets from these dangerously hot temperatures.

Make sure to stay hydrated and limit your time outside from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. when temperatures are at their hottest. Bring your pets inside during these times, too.

If you need to be outside, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and take frequent breaks in shade or air conditioning to cool down.

We are also tracking heat alerts across other parts of the state, including southwestern and southeastern Arizona.

Monsoon storms are still in the forecast across Arizona over the next few days, too.

Here in the Valley, we are not expecting much but we could see a few isolated showers on Thursday.

Winds are also picking up across Arizona which will increase fire danger in the days ahead.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect across northern, northeastern, central and western Arizona on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with gusts over 40 mph possible.

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Do not flick cigarettes out the window and make sure nothing is dragging from your vehicle that could cause a spark.

Those winds will usher in some cooler air, though. Valley temperatures will drop back down to the low 100s by the end of the weekend.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.61" from average)

Monsoon 2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.01" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

