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DPS detectives involved in shooting near 28th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix

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28th St and Camelback Rd GSW
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PHOENIX — A shooting involving law enforcement is under investigation in Phoenix.

Just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was involved in a shooting near 28th Street and Camelback Road.

Officials say one suspect has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Stick with ABC15 as we work to learn more information on this breaking news story.

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