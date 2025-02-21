AM Roundup: Woman meets first responders who saved her, gas prices, land purchase for affordable housing

We made it! It's Friday! We're almost to the weekend!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, February 21; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm start to spring training in the Valley!

Springlike warmth continues for the opening days of spring training. Highs will reach the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the weekend, with mild overnight lows in the 50s.

Just days after a woman was pulled from her burning vehicle on US 60 in the East Valley, she got to meet and thank the first responders who saved her life.

DPS officials said a cement mixer rear-ended Ruiz's pick-up truck, causing the truck to catch fire.

Police body camera video that has since gone viral shows an officer breaking her window and an off-duty firefighter pulling her out of the truck.

Gas prices in Phoenix have sky-rocketed within the past month. They're up nearly 50 cents a gallon, according to AAA.

Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, says there are numerous reasons why.

He says a large portion of the gas Arizonans use comes from California.

That combined with a population boom in Phoenix means less supply and more demand. DeHaan says that could cause prices to go up even more.

The City of Phoenix plans to build affordable housing units after entering purchase and sale agreements with two school districts, the city announced Wednesday.

Approximately 10 acres will be purchased from Isaac and Alhambra school districts. Isaac School District will receive $3.1 million for 4.56 acres near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road and Alhambra School District will receive $2.3 million for 5.54 acres near 37th and Grand avenues.

After the purchases, the land will be sold and developed into affordable multi-family housing. 72 affordable units will be built on the Isaac School District land and 192 affordable units will be built on the Alhambra School District land. Construction on both sites is expected to begin in 2026.

Delta Air Lines confirmed to the Associated Press that passengers inside a jet that flipped during landing on Monday would be offered $30,000 each.

A spokesperson for Delta told the Associated Press that Delta is "telling customers this gesture has no strings attached and does not affect rights.” The payment would indicate that passengers could still sue the airline and hold it responsible for additional damages.

Officials with Delta Air Lines said 21 passengers were transported to area hospitals after the incident, and all 21 have since been released. There were 80 people inside the plane when it flipped.