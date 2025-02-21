MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm start to spring training in the Valley!

PHOENIX — It’s a warm week in the Valley, with temperatures running several degrees above normal as Cactus League Spring Training gets underway.

If you're heading to a game, be sure to stay hydrated and apply plenty of sunscreen. The UV index will be at its peak during first pitch, meaning sunburn can set in within just 30 to 45 minutes.

A strong area of high pressure is keeping our forecast mostly sunny and dry through the weekend, with temperatures climbing even higher.

Phoenix is set to reach the mid 80s by Monday, the upper 80s on Tuesday, and could hit 90 degrees for the first time this year by Wednesday.

Historically, Phoenix’s first 90-degree day occurs around March 30, so this would be nearly a month ahead of schedule. The earliest 90-degree day on record was February 17, 2016.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.45" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

