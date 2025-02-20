AAA: Gas prices spike nearly 50 cents in Phoenix area in the past month

PHOENIX — Gas prices in Phoenix have sky-rocketed within the past month. They're up nearly 50 cents a gallon, according to AAA.

Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, says there are numerous reasons why.

He says a large portion of the gas Arizonans use comes from California.

There was a fire at one of their refineries a few weeks ago and another refinery is about to shut down for good, according to DeHaan.

That combined with a population boom in Phoenix means less supply and more demand. DeHaan says that could cause prices to go up even more.

"In the future, you're going to hear more and more about refinery issues causing problems that push gas prices up," he said. "There's simply not enough supply on the west coast, whenever there's a minor issue it could push prices up."

If you are looking for ways to save money, The Penny Hoarder recommends using apps like Upside where you can save up to 25 cents per gallon. You can get a similar saving using the GasBuddy app.

Experts also say driving the speed limit and using cruise control can also help your fuel economy.