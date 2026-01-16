AM Roundup: Woman in major animal abuse case sentenced, City of Mesa working on Emily Pike memorial

PHOENIX — You made it to the end of the week, and it's a holiday weekend! Happy Friday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, January 16; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino - Winter sizzle! How long will near-record warmth continue?

Our winter heatwave continues. For today, sunny skies, light winds, and dry conditions with a high of 78º in Phoenix. It will be cool and clear overnight with a low of 49º.

A warm weekend is coming our way as high temperatures stay in the upper 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

More than two years after dozens of dogs were removed from a "house of horrors," a Chandler woman was sentenced to more than three years behind bars and probation for animal cruelty and fraud charges she had faced.

April McLaughlin had pleaded guilty to four charges she had faced, including animal cruelty and fraud.

A three-and-a-half-year sentence was imposed for fraud charges involving her mother, along with a two-year sentence for the animal cruelty charges.

Those sentences will run concurrently, and she will receive credit for just over two years she has already served behind bars.

McLaughlin was also sentenced to seven years of probation for the animal cruelty charges, and she is no longer allowed to own animals.

Woman at center of major Chandler animal abuse case to serve 3.5 years in prison

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling for stricter standards for when federal immigration officers may use force, especially deadly force, with the introduction of the “Stop Excessive Force in Immigration" Act.

The bill focuses on multiple changes, including limiting the use of face masks by agents, notifying cities where operations will be taking place ahead of time, and limiting shooting at a moving vehicle where other reasonable options exist.

“With a budget larger than the U.S. Marine Corps and massive operations in U.S. cities, ICE has to be held to a higher standard. Under this administration, we’ve seen ICE harass and use deadly force against American citizens with zero accountability, creating more chaos that makes communities less safe,” Senator Kelly said in a statement to ABC15 and Scripps News.

The release of the bill comes after another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday, the second shooting in a week. Protesters have continued to take to the streets following the shooting death of Renee Good on January 7.

EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Senator Mark Kelly introduces bill putting limits on ICE force, masking

A new permanent memorial is in the works for Emily Pike in Mesa. The city confirmed they are working with the teen's family and advocates on this project.

This update comes just weeks after a memorial was first removed on the corner of Mesa Dr. and McKellips Rd. and then restored by community members.

In a press release, Pike's mom, Stephanie Dosela, said she is "grateful," and this will be one of two memorials that will help carry on Emily's legacy.

Her murder is still unsolved, and ABC15 continues to reach out to the Gila County Sheriff's Office for updates.

City of Mesa working with family on new, permanent Emily Pike memorial

A lucky educator in the Alhambra School District received a surprise $25,000 award from the Milken Family Foundation on Thursday.

The foundation honors educators across the country, with this recipient being the only one from Arizona this year.

"Recipients are heralded early to mid-career for what they have achieved—and for the promise of what they will accomplish in the future," the Milken Family Foundation says about the award, which some call the "Oscars of Teaching."

It was a surprise to everyone involved.

Alhambra educator receives $25K award for accomplishments