MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter sizzle! How long will near-record warmth continue?

PHOENIX — The strong ridge of high pressure centered over the west coast is keeping Arizona dry, sunny, and warm through early next week.

This weekend afternoon, highs will remain in the upper 70s, keeping Valley temperatures about 10º above normal.

Temperatures are expected to gradually drop next week, moving into the low to mid 70s. That is an improvement, but still puts us about 5 degrees above normal.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 40s to low 50s, so our early morning forecast is still looking nice and cool.

We'll see passing clouds at times, but our forecast will stay dry through the weekend and into early next week.

2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.18" (-0.27" from average)

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 8.31" (+1.09" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

