Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Alhambra educator receives $25K award for accomplishments

The Phoenix educator was the only recipient in Arizona this year
A lucky educator in the Alhambra School District received a surprise $25,000 award from the Milken Family Foundation on Thursday. The foundation honors educators across the country, with this recipient being the only one from Arizona this year.
Alhambra educator receives $25K award for accomplishments
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A lucky educator in the Alhambra School District received a surprise $25,000 award from the Milken Family Foundation on Thursday.

The foundation honors educators across the country, with this recipient being the only one from Arizona this year.

"Recipients are heralded early to mid-career for what they have achieved—and for the promise of what they will accomplish in the future," the Milken Family Foundation says about the award, which some call the "Oscars of Teaching."

It was a surprise to everyone involved — ABC15 was told that the school didn't even know that they were getting the honor, only knowing they would be getting a visit from the state superintendent.

ABC15's Elenee Dao was there for the special surprise on Thursday to capture the joy and excitement of staff and students at the Phoenix school. Watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo