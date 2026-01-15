WATCH: Alhambra educator receives $25K award for accomplishments

PHOENIX — A lucky educator in the Alhambra School District received a surprise $25,000 award from the Milken Family Foundation on Thursday.

The foundation honors educators across the country, with this recipient being the only one from Arizona this year.

"Recipients are heralded early to mid-career for what they have achieved—and for the promise of what they will accomplish in the future," the Milken Family Foundation says about the award, which some call the "Oscars of Teaching."

It was a surprise to everyone involved — ABC15 was told that the school didn't even know that they were getting the honor, only knowing they would be getting a visit from the state superintendent.

It was a surprise to everyone involved — ABC15 was told that the school didn't even know that they were getting the honor, only knowing they would be getting a visit from the state superintendent.