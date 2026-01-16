WATCH: City of Mesa working with family on new, permanent Emily Pike memorial

MESA, AZ — A new permanent memorial is in the works for Emily Pike in Mesa. The city confirmed they are working with the teen's family and advocates on this project.

This update comes just weeks after a memorial was first removed on the corner of Mesa Dr. and McKellips Rd. and then restored by community members.

In a press release, Pike's mom, Stephanie Dosela, said she is "grateful," and this will be one of two memorials that will help carry on Emily's legacy.

ABC15 was told a highway sign will also be placed in the Globe area off US 60 near milepost 277, where the San Carlos Apache teen was found weeks after her disappearance.

Her murder is still unsolved, and ABC15 continues to reach out to the Gila County Sheriff's Office for updates.

Learn more about the new memorial in Mesa in the video player above.