AM Roundup: West Valley kidnapping details, remembering Hunter Bennett, lawsuit over AZ lottery win

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - First 90s of the year coming to the Valley this week!

It will be another partly cloudy and unseasonably warm day across the Valley as strong high pressure stays firmly in control.

Highs will reach the mid 80s this afternoon with lows near 60, then temperatures climb even higher into the upper 80s tomorrow.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Aria:

Court documents obtained by ABC15 on Monday lay out the timeline of what happened to an Avondale toddler between when she was kidnapped late last week and when she was found in Phoenix on Sunday morning.

The toddler was reported missing from her family's home on Saturday and was believed to be taken by Marina Noriega.

After being spotted on video in Maricopa, the two were located, and the baby was recovered by police at a central Phoenix gas station on Sunday morning.

It was earlier learned that an employee at that gas station and a moving crew from a local company played critical roles in making sure Noriega did not get away before police arrived.

A funeral service was held Monday for a fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper killed in a helicopter crash in Flagstaff earlier this month.

The service for Hunter Bennett, 28, was held at Mission Church in Gilbert.

He and Robert Skankey died in the line of duty on February 4.

Circle K is suing a Scottsdale store manager and the Arizona Lottery over a jackpot ticket worth $12.8 million.

According to multiple reports citing the lawsuit, a customer ordered 85 tickets for the Nov. 24, 2025, drawing of The Pick at the Circle K on the southeast corner of 56th Street and Bell Road.

After the clerk printed out all the tickets requested, the customer paid for only 60 of them, leaving 25 tickets that were set aside. One of those hit the jackpot for what was the fourth-largest prize in The Pick’s history.

The Pick is a daily drawing that costs $1 per entry to play. Tickets are available at over 3,000 Arizona Lottery retail locations. Odds of matching all six numbers in the game to win the jackpot are 1 in over 7 million.

Just months after leaving Ironwood High School in Glendale, Seaman Peter Nguyen has completed elite training and earned a spot in the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard.

This is the unit selected to perform at presidential inaugurations and some of the nation’s highest-profile ceremonies in Washington, D.C.

Hand-selected and rigorously trained, he now stands among the sailors trusted to carry out the Navy’s most visible traditions with precision and pride.

