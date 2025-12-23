AM Roundup: Weather Action Days begin, Phoenix murder-suicide, deadly crash at Christmas parade

PHOENIX — Happy Tuesday! You may need an umbrella tonight as rain chances begin and last through Christmas!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Tuesday, December 23; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record warmth in the Valley, rainy days heading into Christmas

The Valley could set another record high today with temperatures near 80º. Cooler air and increasing rain chances arrive later tonight and stick around through Christmas.

Four people were hit by an alleged intoxicated driver while at a Christmas Parade in northern Arizona.

The crash happened during the Kayenta Township Christmas Parade of Lights in Kayenta, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation.

A "young person" is in critical condition, and another person who was hit was a pregnant woman, according to Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren.

Navajo police confirm that at least one person has died, but they have not confirmed how many people were killed in the crash.

A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Phoenix early Monday morning, and a child who was taken from an Avondale home was reportedly found during the investigation.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 67th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 3:30 a.m. for a report of a woman who had been shot.

Officers arrived and found a woman in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned that the shooting suspect had left the area in a vehicle.

About an hour before the shooting was reported, police say they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near 7th Avenue and Dobbins Road. They later learned this vehicle was the one that had left the shooting.

Nearly eight years after a Mesa man was involved in a violent confrontation with police, his civil rights lawsuit against the officers has resulted in a financial settlement, and his precedent-setting case is changing some police training programs.

Cole Spencer was released from prison on December 12 after serving most of his nine-year sentence for burglaries and aggravated assault on an officer.

At a party inside his mom's east Mesa apartment, Spencer said he was “definitely overstimulated, but it's all setting in now.”

Spencer first reached out to ABC15 in 2020 after seeing the station’s coverage of the controversial police beanbag shooting of another man. ABC15 reported Mesa SWAT Officer Aaron Pew had pulled the trigger in that case.

Spencer told us he also accused Officer Pew of excessive force from his own 2018 arrest, and Spencer, acting as his own attorney, said he had already filed a lawsuit.

Mesa man who acted as his own lawyer from prison settles police excessive force case

What started as a simple call for solo auditions turned into a holiday moment no one saw coming.

At Great Hearts Academy Cicero Prep in Scottsdale, three middle schoolers stepped forward together, asking to perform Carol of the Bells as a trio; something they’d been quietly practicing for weeks.

Their choir director was stunned, and the audience was too, when the performance finally hit the stage during the holiday concert.

This time, it was caught on camera, and TikTok took it from there, racking up more than two million views in just 24 hours.

Scottsdale students go viral with surprise Carol of the Bells performance