WATCH: Scottsdale students go viral with surprise Carol of the Bells performance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — What started as a simple call for solo auditions turned into a holiday moment no one saw coming.

At Great Hearts Academy Cicero Prep in Scottsdale, three middle schoolers stepped forward together, asking to perform Carol of the Bells as a trio; something they’d been quietly practicing for weeks.

Their choir director was stunned, and the audience was too, when the performance finally hit the stage during the holiday concert.

This time, it was caught on camera, and TikTok took it from there, racking up more than two million views in just 24 hours.

