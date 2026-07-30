AM Roundup: Valley leaders spotlight homelessness, Mummy Mountain rescue, extreme heat

Good Thursday morning! Be prepared: some of the hottest days of the year arrive this week.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, July 30; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning continues in the Valley

Some of the hottest days of the year arrive this week. We hit 113º this afternoon, and overnight lows only drop into the 90s. Tomorrow we climb to 115º. That would be the third time this year.

See the forecast from Kidcaster Blake:

Kidcaster Blake gives your Thursday morning forecast from Basha Elementary School

Valley nonprofit leaders spent a night outside in triple-digit heat to raise awareness about homelessness.

The annual Sleep Out highlights how missing identification and lack of employment can prevent people from finding stable housing.

Watch the video below to hear why the experience was deeply personal for several participants—and how local organizations are working together to help.

Valley leaders spend night outside to spotlight homelessness

Charges have been turned down against the parents of a toddler in a near-drowning case that raised major questions about the response inside an East Valley hospital.

The ABC15 Investigators broke the story that an 18-month-old was pronounced dead at Mercy Gilbert back on Super Bowl Sunday. Then hours later, the young boy was found breathing in the hospital morgue.

This case has raised serious questions about the response and evaluation of the toddler inside that hospital. ABC15 is also looking into the doctor now at the center of this case.

A Gilbert police report said the toddler was declared dead "in error."

Police did submit recommended charges against the child's parents, but ABC15 has learned the case was turned down.

See our previous reporting in the video player below:

Toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being pronounced dead by AZ doctor

A Maricopa County judge has removed from the November ballot a proposed constitutional amendment that would invalidate a voter initiative to reform Arizona’s school voucher program.

Maricopa County Superior Judge Joseph Kreamer ruled Wednesday that House Concurrent Resolution 2048 — known as Proposition 145 — was unconstitutional and ordered the secretary of state to take it off the ballot.

Prop. 145 would prohibit the state from confiscating scholarship funds – including Empowerment Scholarship Account money – from the children of military families. The proposed constitutional amendment would also invalidate, in their entirety, any voter-approved measure or legislative effort that includes a provision allowing the state to take back money from military children.

It would apply to Proposition 212, also known as the Protect Education Act, an ESA reform initiative that would ask voters to add income caps and student testing to the program and allow the state to recoup unspent funds.

The group behind the Prop. 212 said they are overjoyed by the judge's ruling.

"Every once in a while, you get a little good news, and you feel affirmed that the system is working the way that it's supposed to," said Olivia Fierro, a spokesperson for Protect Education, Accountability Now.

Judge tosses Arizona ballot measure that could kill ESA reform efforts

A hiker experiencing a medical emergency was rescued from Mummy Mountain in the Paradise Valley area on Wednesday morning.

Crews were first called to the mountain near 57th Place and Indian Bend Road around 8:30 a.m. for reports of a hiker in distress. Seventy-two-year-old Glen Keane was found at the summit of the mountain and was not able to hike down.

A helicopter was used to successfully lift Keane from the mountain, who was then treated at the scene. He did not need to be taken to the hospital.

ABC15's Jordan Bontke talked with the rescued hiker, who said he simply did not have the energy to make it back down.

"My daughter, Claire, were all easily maneuvering; they were like, ' Dad, just do it,' and as soon as I did that, my legs and arms were shaking. I spent all of my energy going up the mountain," said Keane.

Keane worked for Disney as a director, animator, and author. He worked on feature films like The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Tarzan, and Tangled.

Oscar-winning hiker rescued from top of Mummy Mountain in Phoenix