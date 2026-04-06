AM Roundup: UCLA beats South Carolina in Women's Final Four in PHX, multiple people hurt in Peoria crash

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! It was a big weekend in Phoenix, with the Women's Final Four and the Diamondbacks both playing downtown!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, April 6; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Weak Disturbance Moves Through Monday: Who Could See Showers?

A weak storm system is moving through Arizona, bringing clouds, breezes, and a cooler start to the week.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s with a slight chance of an evening sprinkle.

Gabriela Jaquez scored 21 points, Lauren Betts added 16 and UCLA routed South Carolina 79-51 Sunday to win its first NCAA championship in women’s basketball.

The near-record lopsided victory completed the Bruins’ journey through this year’s March Madness that started following a loss to UConn in last season’s Final Four. The Bruins ran through their opponents this season with their only loss coming in November, to Texas in a Thanksgiving tournament.

UCLA (37-1) was led by Betts and her fellow seniors and graduate students, like Jaquez — who played all four years with the Bruins. She also had 10 rebounds and five assists in front of her brother Jaime, who plays for the Miami Heat and flew in to attend the game to watch his alma mater win.

The group that coach Cori Close put together through a combination of high school commitments and transfer portal players capped off their stellar careers with a championship. The title is UCLA’s first since winning the 1978 AIAW championship, which was the postseason tournament for women’s basketball before the NCAA took over in 1982.

Downtown Phoenix is hoping the Women’s Final Four leaves behind more than just memories.

Fans packed hotels, bars, and restaurants across the city this weekend, and some business owners are saying the crowds gave them a big boost before the slower summer season.

Visitors told ABC15 they loved the downtown atmosphere, the food, and how easy Phoenix was to get around.

City leaders are hoping those positive experiences turns into future return trips.

Phoenix a big winner after hosting successful NCAA Women's Final Four

Multiple people are hurt after a serious crash in Peoria on Sunday night.

Peoria police say they were called to the area near 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road for a crash involving two vehicles.

So far, two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say that other people in the vehicles are still being evaluated for their injuries, and it's not yet known if anyone else will be transported.

What caused the crash is not yet known.

Nine people hurt after crash near 91st Avenue and Happy Valley Road

A cockfighting event was busted in progress on Saturday in a rural part of Maricopa County.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it responded around 11:30 a.m. to the area of 170th Avenue and Hunt Highway, south of Buckeye, for a report of cockfighting.

When deputies arrived, they found a cockfighting event in progress at the location.

MCSO's Animal Crimes Unit detectives and their Tactical Operations Unit responded to clear the property and investigate.

It's not clear how many animals were involved or how many people were arrested at the event.