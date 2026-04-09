AM Roundup: Two killed in Marana plane crash, community helps family of student killed by car

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, April 9; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Temperatures staying hot across Arizona

More clouds today, but the heat isn't going anywhere. Expect highs in the mid 90s through tomorrow, with lows staying in the upper 60s overnight.

Two people are confirmed dead following an aircraft incident at Marana Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon, Marana Mayor Jon Post confirmed.

According to the Marana Police Department, officers responded to the airport following reports of a downed aircraft at 5:12 p.m.

MPD officials state the plane veered off the runway and burst into flames.

Both occupants were confirmed deceased at the scene; their identities have not been released.

While MPD is leading the initial investigation, the scene is being turned over to the NTSB to determine the cause.

KGUN9 Staff Marana Regional Airport

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the involvement of an off-duty sergeant in a late January high school walkout, which escalated to the arrest of one teenager.

A Chandler police report revealed that Sergeant Dusten Mullen showed up to the ICE protest run by Hamilton High School students fully armed and masked.

The report goes on to say that Mullen confronted students and that despite recommending he move to avoid further escalation.

"The other officers advised the male did not wish to leave the area and was in fact calling other armed persons to respond to the area,” the report said.

During the protest, police arrested a teenager for allegedly throwing water on Mullen.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office told ABC15 that the teen will not face charges.

The Chandler Police report said Mullen approached officers after the incident.

Phoenix police sergeant under investigation for off-duty actions at student ICE protest

The Chandler community rallied around the family of Jayben Camacho, the 16-year-old killed last week outside Chandler High School.

Neighbors are turning out to show their support at Elmer's Tacos.

Jayben was a regular at the restaurant. His mother, Mary Claire Camacho, said Elmer's is a spot he visited several times a week, and the place she said he was trying to get to last Thursday when he was hit by a car.

Elmer's Tacos is the kind of place that becomes part of a neighborhood's identity.

"Community is why we are here, the community is how we can survive,” said Lisa Cuen-Rodriguez, owner of Elmer’s Tacos.

Cuen-Rodriguez said a big part of that community comes from right across the street.

Chandler community rallies to support the family of 16-year-old Jayben Camacho

Put Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego down as a “maybe” on your list of 2028 presidential candidates.

Gallego is leaving the door open for a White House run, saying he and his family will have those conversations closer to the presidential race.

“Right now, I’m focused on 2026. We're going to deal with 2026,” he said on Wednesday. “We’re going to make sure that we have a very good year as Democrats.”

Arizona’s junior senator said any decisions will come after the midterms.

“You know, I have three young kids,” he said. “Arizona is very far away, that takes a lot of travel.”

His fellow Democrat, Sen. Mark Kelly, has gone further, saying he’s seriously considering a presidential run.

Is Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego running for president? Maybe