MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Temperatures staying hot across Arizona this week before our next storm arrives

PHOENIX — High pressure is back!
Phoenix is staying in the 90s for the rest of the week as temperatures run around 10 degrees above normal.
By Friday, another storm system will start to move in bringing more clouds and cooler to parts of Arizona.
Here in the Valley, our rain chances will now hold off until early next week as a second, colder storm system moves in from the northwest.
Winds will pick up over the weekend, too.
Temperatures will fall into the 80s starting Saturday and could plummet into the 70s by Monday.
2026 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.32" (-2.37" from average)
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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
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