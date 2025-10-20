AM Roundup: Two bodies found in car in Glendale, No Kings protests, major web outage

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We're entering the last third of October, which means Halloween is right around the corner!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Monday, Oct. 20, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm and dry start to the workweek

High pressure is taking over, and that will send temperatures back into the 90s later this week. Today stays sunny with a high near 89º, and morning lows hold in the mid to upper 60s.

Two bodies were discovered inside a vehicle near 51st Avenue and Peoria Avenue on Sunday morning, according to Glendale police.

The bodies were found around 10:30 a.m. after family members of a missing man used a phone tracking app to find his last known location.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle with two deceased individuals inside and called the police.

Investigators say both victims are believed to be adult males, but due to advanced decomposition, their exact ages, identities, and genders are still pending.

Pair of hit-and-run crashes in Phoenix Sunday leave one man dead, another seriously hurt

Two separate hit-and-run crashes in Phoenix Sunday left one man dead and another seriously hurt.

The first happened just before 8:45 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Bell Road.

There, police say a man was hit while riding his motorcycle. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for a red or maroon car in connection with this crash, and that vehicle reportedly fled the crash heading west on Bell Road.

Then, around 3 p.m., police were called to a crash on Osborn Road just east of 16th Street.

Officers arrived and found a bicyclist had been hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

In this crash, police believe a white car hit the man and fled the scene.

Large crowds of protesters marched and rallied in cities across the U.S. Saturday for “No Kings” demonstrations decrying what participants see as the government's swift drift into authoritarianism under President Donald Trump.

People carrying signs with slogans such as “Nothing is more patriotic than protesting” or “Resist Fascism" packed into New York City’s Times Square and rallied by the thousands in parks in Boston, Atlanta and Chicago. Demonstrators marched through Washington and downtown Los Angeles and picketed outside capitols in several Republican-led states, a courthouse in Billings, Montana, and at hundreds of smaller public spaces.

Trump's Republican Party disparaged the demonstrations as “Hate America” rallies, but in many places the events looked more like a street party. There were marching bands, huge banners with the U.S. Constitution’s “We The People” preamble that people could sign, and demonstrators wearing inflatable costumes, particularly frogs, which have emerged as a sign of resistance in Portland, Oregon.

Amazon said its cloud computing service was recovering from a major outage that disrupted online activity around the world on Monday.

Amazon Web Services provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald’s app and many other services. Coinbase and Signal both said on X that they were experiencing issues related to the AWS outage.