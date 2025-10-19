Two bodies found in vehicle near 51st and Peoria avenues in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Two bodies were discovered inside a vehicle near 51st Avenue and Peoria Avenue on Sunday morning, according to Glendale police.

The bodies were found around 10:30 a.m. after family members of a missing man used a phone tracking app to find his last known location.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle with two deceased individuals inside and called the police.

Investigators say both victims are believed to be adult males, but due to advanced decomposition, their exact ages, identities, and genders are still pending.

At this time, police say an official cause of death has not been determined. The second person is believed to be a friend or acquaintance of the man reported missing.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates as more information becomes available.