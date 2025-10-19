Three people injured after police pursuit ends in crash

PHOENIX — A man is facing charges after a fight on the north side of the city turned into a car chase that ended with a crash in downtown Phoenix.

It started just before 2 a.m. Sunday near 27th Avenue and Bell Road, where a man was reportedly cut during a fight. As the police showed up, the suspect took off in a car.

The chase ended near 16th Street and Portland in central Phoenix, where the suspect’s car crashed. He attempted to run but was caught by officers.

The man who was injured in the fight is expected to be okay. Two others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital as a precaution, along with the suspect.

Police say the suspect will face multiple charges.