Suspect killed in Saturday night shooting in Goodyear

Police say a stolen car alert led to a foot chase with the suspect
Goodyear Police Department
GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is dead after a late-night shooting involving officers near Dysart Road and Van Buren Street in Goodyear.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday. According to officials, a license plate reader alerted Goodyear police to a stolen vehicle in the area.

Officers tracked the car to a parking lot, and when police approached, the driver ran from the car.

During the chase, the man reportedly pulled out a handgun. That's when three officers opened fire, hitting the suspect.

Officers gave medical aid at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead. A handgun was recovered nearby. No officers were hurt.

This remains an active investigation.

