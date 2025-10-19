Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead, another in custody after reported road rage shooting in Avondale

Avondale police say 23-year-old Daniel Valencia was pronounced dead early Saturday morning
AVONDALE, AZ — A man is dead, and another person is in custody after a reported road rage shooting in Avondale early Saturday morning.

Avondale police say they were called to the area near Dysart and Thomas roads just before 1:45 a.m. for a call of a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they learned that a road rage incident had led to a shooting.

Police say the victim, 23-year-old Daniel Valencia, was pronounced dead not long after the shooting.

One person is reportedly in custody, and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

That person who was taken into custody has not been identified.

It's not clear if they will face charges.

What led up to the road rage shooting is not clear.

Avondale police are investigating the shooting.

