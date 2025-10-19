Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers dies at 48

Sam Rivers, the bass player for the metal band Limp Bizkit, has died.

Rivers was 48 years old.

"Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic," the band said on Instagram in announcing his death.

Rivers was one of the founding members of Limp Bizkit when the band formed in 1994.

"From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced," the band added. "His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous."

His bandmates called him a "once-in-a-lifetime" kind of human.