'I could hear the baby crying,' park employee recalls finding AZ murder victim's daughters

OXNARD, CA — "I'm not a hero."

That's what Larry Acosta told ABC15 while sitting in his southern California home. But that's not how others describe the former director at Colonia Park in Oxnard.

You would think that memories from back in 1989 would fade, but Acosta said he vividly remembers a mid-December day when he heard the cries of a baby.

"Yeah, that bothered me. It really did," said Acosta about that day.

While at work, walking the park, Acosta remembered seeing a woman with bright white boots and at least one child. The brief interaction now serves as a small clue in a much bigger mystery.

"I ended up going at one end of the park, I'm coming back, and I hear a baby crying in the bathroom," said Acosta.

When the cries didn't stop, he said he knew something was wrong. Acosta said he then saw a little toddler in the doorway of the women's bathroom.

"I walked over and again," said Acosta. "I called out to somebody who was in there, but nothing. I squatted down, and I could see an infant laying on the concrete."

Acosta took action, helping rescue the girls and calling Oxnard Police.

"When I came in here, there was water probably a couple of inches of water on the floor," said former Oxnard Police Commander Scott Hebert.

Last week, the department unlocked the area where the girls were discovered, taking us inside. Hebert, who was the first responding officer that day, recounted his memories.

"It's sad that, first off, that they were left abandoned in the park; and then not knowing the circumstances for 36 years," said Hebert.

What California police didn't know was that just days before the discovery of the sisters, a Jane Doe was found murdered nearly 400 miles away in the desert of Mohave County.

In 2022, Mohave County Sheriff's Office Investigator Lori Miller was able to ID the victim as Marina Ramos. At that time, she learned that her two daughters had been missing ever since.

In August, DNA and a genetic genealogy helped lead Miller to Ramos' daughters. The sisters, Elizabeth and Jasmine, now 37 and 36 years old, were adopted together and given the names Melissa and Tina.

ABC15 has put together a special Arizona Crime Uncovered episode, which includes our interviews with the two women.

"I was always, you know, curious as to what became of them," said Acosta.

He said he even tried to check in on the sisters, but due to privacy laws, he was never able to find out what happened.

When ABC15's Ashley Holden met with Acosta, she was able to show him our coverage on the case. The former parks director got to see the girls he helped save as adults.

"Now that I hear this, it's made my day," said Acosta. "It really has. I'm so happy for these two young ladies, and I wish them the best. And it just, it was just finally something positive came of that situation."

MCSO said the report taken by police includes a description of a woman in white boots and a red skirt, along with two men seen at the park. These small clues now serve as important leads in the mystery of who killed Marina Ramos.