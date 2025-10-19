Woman arrested after mother found shot to death in Flagstaff home

FLAGSTAFF — A Flagstaff woman is in custody after her mother was found shot to death early Sunday morning.

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Flagstaff Police Department were called to a home near 16 E. Terrace for a noise complaint.

When officers arrived and approached the front door, they reported hearing a single gunshot from inside the home.

At the door, they spoke with Mea Brodie, who admitted a gun had gone off, then allegedly tried to shut the door on officers.

Police say they detained Mea and entered the home to check on anyone else inside.

That's when they found Doris Brodie, Mea’s mother, dead in the living room from an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives are now searching the home as part of the ongoing investigation. Mea Brodie has been arrested and is facing a murder charge.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Flagstaff Police at 928-774-1414.