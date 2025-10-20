MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry start to the workweek

PHOENIX — High pressure is moving in, pushing our temperatures back into the 90s later this week.

Morning lows will also climb into the mid to upper 60s.

The warm-up sticks around through Wednesday, then a weak storm system moves across the state, bringing slight rain chances and some breezes throughout Arizona.

Once the storm moves out, temperatures drop back into the low to mid 80s and overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.77" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar