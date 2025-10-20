Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warm and dry start to the workweek

Phoenix reached 90 degrees on Sunday, and more 90-degree weather is on tap to start the week.
Tracking the 90s to start the new week
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — High pressure is moving in, pushing our temperatures back into the 90s later this week.

Morning lows will also climb into the mid to upper 60s.

The warm-up sticks around through Wednesday, then a weak storm system moves across the state, bringing slight rain chances and some breezes throughout Arizona.

Once the storm moves out, temperatures drop back into the low to mid 80s and overnight lows fall into the low to mid 60s.

More Impact Earth stories:
poster_5d55b9d9ecd04864b3c5b6f6a30022df.jpg

Arizona News

Colorado River Basin states have less than a month to come up with water deal

Adam Klepp
poster_378203ad96224cec85422c27dee7141f.jpg

Local News

When and where to see changing leaves this fall across Arizona

Associated Press, Justin Hobbs, abc15.com staff
poster_75d3effeab7d41aa9c348126f7b0b1ab.jpg

Impact Earth

AZ professor makes first-ever maps showing neighborhood-specific emissions data

Justin Hobbs

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 7.49" (+1.77" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.

______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

We're here to listen