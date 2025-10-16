When and where to see changing leaves this fall across Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Leaf-peeping season has arrived across parts of the country, including some areas in Arizona!

As the days shorten and temperatures drop, chlorophyll in leaves breaks down, and they turn to the autumn tones of yellow, orange, and red.

In the video player above, ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs talked with residents and visitors about their favorite local places to see leaves, from Snowbowl Road to Lockett Meadow, and found the best times to go leaf-peeping.

Some parts of the country are seeing different leaf-changing trends than normal.

Dry weather in summer and fall, and lack of water, cause leaves to brown and fall more quickly. And that's happening this year, as more than 40% of the country was considered to be in a drought in early October, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

That's more than twice the average, said Brad Rippey, a U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist and an author of the drought monitor, which is a partnership between the federal government and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Drought has hit the Northeast and Western U.S. especially hard, he said.

It all adds up to fewer leaves to peep.

“I think it might be a little bit of a short and less colorful season, for the most part,” Rippey said. “The color is just not going to be there this year for some hillsides.”

Despite the gloomy forecast, autumn enthusiasts said it's still a great year to get out and enjoy nature's fireworks display in some areas.

Want to check out changing leaves in Arizona?

Check out Flagstaff's Leaf-ometer, see suggestions from Arizona State Park officials, or check out a guide from Visit Arizona.