AM Roundup: Two bodies found buried in Litchfield Park home's backyard, GCSO investigates K-9's death

Happy Friday morning!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Friday, August 7; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Extreme Heat Warning, more chances for monsoon storms

Extreme heat continues today with highs near 112º this afternoon and lows only near 90º.

A few spotty storms are possible, mainly in the evening.

The biggest threat is gusty winds and blowing dust.

Kidcaster Rex gives your Friday morning forecast from Entz Elementary School

Avondale Police Department officials say two bodies have been located in the backyard of a home where officials are investigating the disappearance of three adults.

Police confirmed Thursday morning that two bodies were found buried in a backyard during an investigation into the disappearance of a husband, a wife, and their adult son.

A family member initially requested a welfare check on the family on Tuesday, and officers reportedly found signs of foul play at the home. Officials say a large amount of blood was found and evidence that someone tried to conceal the blood.

“When we enter a home and three people are not there, that we expect them to be there, and there's evidence of foul play, we get very concerned,” Daniel Benavidez, Avondale Police Public Information Officer, said Wednesday.

Avondale police are now working to recover the remains that were located and identify them.

Police say the case is being investigated as a homicide, and detectives believe the couple's adult son, 27-year-old Matthew Flores, fled the country before the welfare check was conducted. Flores is now considered a suspect.

Two bodies found buried in Litchfield Park home's backyard amid search for missing family

Phoenix Fire is deploying a dedicated medical response truck on weekends through September as the number of mountain rescue incidents rises and the department's hoist helicopter remains out of service for repairs.

The self-contained medical response truck, staffed by 4 firefighters who are all technical rescue team members, will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September at Fire Station 12, the closest station to Camelback Mountain.

Rob McDade with Phoenix Fire said the increase in rescues drove the decision.

“When we looked at the fact that we have a large increase in the amount of mountain rescues as compared to last year, we put together what is called basically a medical response or an MR self-contained truck with 4 firefighters. They're all technical rescue team members," McDade said.

Through July 31, Phoenix Fire responded to 118 mountain rescue incidents in 2026, compared to 98 during the same period in 2025.

The number of patients rescued also increased, from 105 through July 31, 2025, to 127 through July 31, 2026.

Phoenix Fire adds mountain rescue truck as Firebird helicopter stays out of service

The Gila County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of one of the county's K-9s.

A GCSO statement, released Thursday, did not make it clear when the dog, named Simba, passed away. The sheriff's office expressed gratitude for the K-9's service and dedication.

According to the sheriff's office, there is an active investigation surrounding the circumstances of Simba's death. GCSO declined to release more details to "ensure the integrity of the investigation."

For Glendale mother Monique Moody, getting food assistance has been anything but simple.

Moody applied for SNAP nutrition assistance on June 8th. Two months, multiple phone calls, two interviews, and visits to the ombudsman's office later, she still had not received a decision on her case.

"The benefits stopped in May, and June, July, here comes August," Moody said. "Nothing is still available as far as nutrition benefits."

On August 4th, Moody walked into the Arizona Department of Economic Security office on Olive Ave. in Glendale looking for answers. She arrived at 9:30 a.m. and did not leave until approximately 3 p.m.

Inside, she says she found only three workers trained to handle cases for a room full of people. The minimum wait time, she was told, was three hours.

"If it's only three of them and it's 15 of us, we're like, where's the help?" Moody said.