MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Extreme Heat Warning this weekend, more chances for monsoon storms next week

PHOENIX — The Valley's Extreme Heat Warning remains in effect through Sunday as temperatures top 110-113 degrees this weekend.

So, ABC15 Weather Action Days continue as a reminder to stay safe in this dangerous heat. Limit your time outside, drink plenty of water, and bring pets inside. Never leave kids or pets in the car.

Monsoon storms will mainly stay in the high country and southeastern Arizona, but there is a slight chance in the Valley for a few storms to move in over the weekend.

Daily thunderstorm activity is expected to continue over northern, eastern and southeastern Arizona through Tuesday, keeping the potential for blowing dust and elevated pollution levels in play through the weekend and into early next week.

More monsoon moisture will move in early next week, increasing storm chances across the state.

As our temperatures drop slightly day by day back to near normal by Tuesday.

2026 Sky Harbor Rainfall to-date: 0.78" (-3.29" from average)

2026 Monsoon Rainfall to-date: 0.46" (-0.69" from average)

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Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

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PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

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See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

