AM Roundup: Turquoise Alert for missing girl canceled, new video in cold case, inside Taroko Sports

Good Thursday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for July 24; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Heating up as monsoon storm chances fade away

Drier air remains locked in, keeping storm chances at bay and sending temperatures soaring. Today's high: 106º in the Valley, with overnight lows in the 80s.

The Department of Public Safety issued the first statewide Turquoise Alert on Wednesday.

Officials say a 48-year-old woman is now wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant.

Hawaii Island police say 6-year-old Violet Coultas and her mother, Sarah Coultas, are believed to be in Arizona.

Authorities say 6-year-old Violet Coultas was last seen on video surveillance at Phoenix Sky Harbor on July 12, around 10 p.m.

Officials say Violet was accompanied by her non-custodial mother.

"Sarah Coultas is alleged to have fled Hawaii with Violet in violation of a court order," a press release said.

Early Thursday morning, DPS said, "at the request of the Hawaii Police Department," the Turquoise Alert was canceled. They did not provide additional information on whether the pair was located.

Department of Public Safety

Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are providing an update with new details on the cold case murder of Alisha Bellotte, also known as Alisha Hale, from 2021.

Around 9 a.m. on June 3, 2021, Alisha Marie Bellotte (aka Alisha Marie Hale), 37, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a secluded area near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road. It is believed the crime took place the day prior to when her body was found.

On July 23, 2025, police released video of the suspect and the suspected vehicle involved from before and after the shooting.

No suspects have been identified and investigators continue looking for information about the case.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information.

Watch more of what detectives say in the player below:

New video released in connection to 2021 Phoenix cold case murder of Alisha Bellotte

Annie Anderson, accused in the 'Baby Skylar' case, had her fall trial date pushed back to March 2026.

The case dates back to 2005, when a newborn was found dead in a Sky Harbor bathroom. Decades later, police tracked Anderson down in Washington. She was arrested in 2023.

Court records show the defense team is still working on a potential settlement proposal to present to the state. In court on Wednesday, Anderson's attorney said they need more time for their expert to review the case.

"I think March is reasonable in terms of at least, by that time, you know, we will have submitted everything," said attorney Katie Gipson-McLean. "We will know where we're at and be able to prepare at that point."

Gipson-McLean said they had interviewed both medical examiners who were a part of this case. One, according to a police report, conducted a review in 2022 and changed the manner of death from homicide to undetermined.

Let's play ball! Taroko Sports, a flagship brand of Taroko USA and a subsidiary of Taiwan’s TRK Corporation, will open a brand-new location this month.

The Mesa location, located inside Mesa Riverview, will be the company's first in Arizona and second in the U.S.

“Our goal is to make baseball fun and accessible—not just for athletes, but for everyone,” said Gordon Hsieh, founder and CEO of TRK Corporation. “Taroko Sports is about creating a space where families, friends, and coworkers can come together to play, compete, and connect.”

Baseball-themed 'Taroko Sports' to open second U.S. location in Mesa, Arizona