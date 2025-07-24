Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Heating up as monsoon storm chances fade away

Drier air remains locked in, keeping storm chances at bay for the rest of the week. That drier air will also send temperatures soaring!
PHOENIX — Drier air remains locked in, keeping storm chances at bay for the rest of the week.

That drier air will also send temperatures soaring!

Phoenix could be flirting with 110 degrees again by the end of the weekend.

Air quality will likely get worse too as light winds and sunny skies allow ozone pollution to build up.

An Ozone High Pollution Watch is in effect for the Valley on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This may be upgraded to an advisory as we get closer.

Breathing in ozone pollution can lead to health impacts like chest pain, coughing, throat irritation, congestion and difficulty breathing. Kids, older adults and anyone with any kind of respiratory condition like asthma, bronchitis or COPD can be especially susceptible to the impacts of ozone pollution. So, limit your time outside in the afternoon when ozone pollution is peaking.

Everyone can help prevent the pollution problem from getting worse by carpooling, taking public transportation or working from home. Also, wait until after dark to fill up your gas-powered vehicles and avoid idling in long drive-thru lines.

Monsoon storm chances could return to the Valley early next week. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 1.63" (-1.96" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.16" (-0.51" from average)
__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
__________________________________________

Share your weather photos and videos with us anytime: share@abc15.com.
______________________________________

See the full 7-Day forecast

Interactive Arizona Radar

