AM Roundup: TSMC construction worker hurt, Oak Ridge Fire grows, storm chances

Ready for monsoon storm chances? We could see some storm activity in the Valley this evening!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for July 1; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Monsoon storm chances on the way

Extreme heat hangs on...but monsoon storm chances return tonight! We're forecasting a scorching high of 113º in Phoenix today, with a 20% chance for storms in the Valley this evening.

While many of us start to hide out in air-conditioned buildings when temperatures rise, others continue to work or train outdoors and are exposed to the extreme weather.

ABC15 Meteorologist Ashlee DeMartino spent a morning with the Red Mountain High School football team to watch how they play, see what their workouts are like, and learn more about the rules during the hottest time of the year.

How Red Mountain High School football players train during the summer heat

A construction worker is injured after an incident at the site of the TSMC plant in north Phoenix.

At around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the site northwest of Loop 303 and Interstate 17 for a rescue call.

Phoenix fire officials say firefighters treated and transported an injured male construction worker to a hospital in serious condition. A statement from TSMC officials acknowledges the worker "suffered broken bones."

Details on what caused the injuries haven't been provided.

The Oak Ridge Fire, burning in Apache County, southwest of Saint Michaels, Arizona, sparked Saturday afternoon.

It has burned approximately 6,200 acres and is at 0% containment, according to an update on Monday.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported at this time.

The Commission on Emergency Management declared a state of emergency on Sunday, calling for additional resources amid the fire.

The Pinal County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the cause of 14-year-old Emily Pike’s death.

The San Carlos Apache teen was reported missing from her Mesa group home in January. Weeks later, in February, Pike was found dead along US 60 northeast of Globe.

The Pinal County ME said Emily's cause of death was "homicidal violence with blunt head trauma." ABC15 was told this means they were both contributing factors.

ABC15 was told the full medical examiner's report is still restricted.