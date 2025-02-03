AM Roundup: Trump tariffs, Valley immigration protest, Arizona Crime Uncovered

PHOENIX — Happy Monday! We're starting the first full week of a new month!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Feb. 3, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Record warmth and more records at risk this week

Although Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter, ABC15 forecasts near-record heat today!

Expect partly cloudy skies and a high of 84 degrees, just shy of the record of 86 degrees, which was set in 1925.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Americans could feel “some pain” from the emerging trade war triggered by his tariffs against Canada, Mexico and China, and claimed that Canada would “cease to exist” without its trade surplus with the United States.

“Canadians are perplexed,” the country's U.S. ambassador said. “We view ourselves as your neighbor, your closest friend, your ally.”

The trade penalties that Trump signed Saturday at his Florida resort caused a mix of panic, anger and uncertainty, and threatened to rupture a decades-old partnership on trade in North America while further straining relations with China. But by following through on a campaign pledge, Trump may have simultaneously broken his promise to voters in last year's election that his administration could quickly reduce inflation.

Glendale police say a patrol vehicle was stolen and driven a short distance during a demonstration Sunday night.

The incident happened during a protest against immigration policies near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road.

Police say the vehicle was stolen by one of the attendees and driven a short distance before it was recovered.

This episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered follows the story of two Jane Does who were both found dead in Mohave County decades ago.

Their cases are separate—one from 1981 and the other from 1975—but both women share the same placeholder name. Despite the efforts of Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lori Miller, the identities of both women remain a mystery.

Arizona Crime Uncovered: One investigator trying to give names to two Jane Does (part 1)

A project years in the making to house homeless veterans broke ground in Glendale on Saturday.

The groundbreaking comes after years of planning by federal, state, and local lawmakers to bring the 50-home veteran village to the Valley.

Arizona veterans from across the state, and across generations came out for the ceremony, hailing it as a step to make sure those who served our country have a place to call home.