MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Record warmth and more records at risk this week

PHOENIX — Although Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter, ABC15 forecasts near-record heat this week.

The warmest days will be today and Tuesday, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80s across the Valley.

Phoenix Sky Harbor’s record high for today is 86 degrees, set in 1925. On Tuesday, the record stands at 85 degrees, set in 1963.

Overnight lows will also trend warmer, with much of the Valley only dipping into the 50s each morning over the next seven days.

Elsewhere in the state, Monday will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s in the high country and temperatures nearing the upper 80s in southern Arizona.

A storm system tracking north of Arizona will bring a slight cool-down from mid- to late week, but the Valley will stay dry with temperatures remaining well above normal.

That means ideal weather for the Phoenix Open, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, light winds, no frost delays, and highs in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees from Thursday through Sunday.

As the storm passes to our north, winds will increase in the high country throughout the week. On Tuesday and Friday, gusts could reach up to 40 mph at times.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.00" (-0.94" from average)

_________________________________________

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

__________________________________________

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

