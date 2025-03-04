AM Roundup: Trump pauses Ukraine aid, possible school closures, AZ House passes 'Preston's Law'

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 4, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warmer days ahead before another storm brings rain and snow to Arizona

A brief warm-up returns to Arizona after a winter storm sent temperatures tumbling yesterday. Highs today will rebound to the mid-70s, right around normal for this time of year.

See Kidcaster Joziah's forecast:

Kidcaster Joziah gives your Tuesday morning forecast from William C. Jack Elementary School

President Donald Trump on Monday directed a “pause” to U.S. assistance to Ukraine after a disastrous Oval Office meeting as Trump seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in peace talks with Russia.

The pause comes as prominent Trump allies escalate pressure on Zelenskyy to dramatically change his approach to the U.S. president, who has made quickly ending the war a top priority, or step aside.

The long, complicated relationship between the leaders has reached a nadir following a disastrous White House meeting in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance excoriated Zelenskyy for not being sufficiently thankful for U.S. support for Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the February 2022 invasion.

More school closures possible in Phoenix

Phoenix Elementary School District is considering closing Dunbar Elementary School, marking yet another tough decision for Arizona school districts.

The future of Heard Elementary School is also under consideration.

Students who are impacted by possible closures would be moved to other schools.

A meeting and vote are set to take place on Tuesday.

ABC15 Mornings reporter Jamie Warren will have the latest on this story today.

Fort Huachuca in Arizona is being considered as one of the locations to house migrant detainees, according to USA Today.

The military base south of Tucson is one of several U.S. Army bases that may house tens of thousands of detainees.

Last month, hundreds of soldiers were deployed to Fort Huachuca in support of the Southern Border mission.

Arizona's Fort Huachuca to possibly house migrant detainees

Lawmakers in the Arizona House passed Preston’s Law, a bill named for the 16-year-old San Tan Valley boy who was killed by a group of teens at a party in 2023.

With Preston Lord’s stepmother in the House gallery, legislators voted 37-21 to pass House Bill 2611 with bipartisan support.

HB 2611 would upgrade assault to aggravated assault if the attacker has two or more accomplices and make the offense a Class 4 felony.

Preston's Law, named after East Valley teen, passes Arizona House