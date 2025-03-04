MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Warmer days ahead before another storm brings rain and snow to Arizona

PHOENIX — A brief warm-up returns to Arizona after a winter storm sent temperatures tumbling on Monday.
Expect a cool start this morning with Valley lows in the 40s and 50s. However, highs will rebound to the mid 70s, right around normal for this time of year.
By Wednesday, temperatures climb even higher, flirting with 80 degrees across the Phoenix metro.
Do not put away the umbrellas just yet, however! Forecast models indicate another storm system arriving Thursday and Friday, potentially bringing even more rain and snow to the state.
Early projections suggest Flagstaff could see 2 to 6 inches of snow, while parts of the Valley may pick up around a quarter of an inch of rain, primarily Friday morning. Stay tuned for updates as the system approaches.
2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.85" from average)
2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)
Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)
Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.
PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW
Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain
NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain
Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain
NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain
