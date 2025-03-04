Arizona's Fort Huachuca to possibly house migrant detainees

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Fort Huachuca in Arizona is being considered as one of the locations to house migrant detainees, according to USA Today.

The military base south of Tucson is one of several U.S. Army bases that may house tens of thousands of detainees.

Other detained migrants have been housed at Guantanamo Bay, a move by President Donald Trump, who said in January that he wanted to hold as many as 30,000 people there.

Last month, hundreds of soldiers were deployed to Fort Huachuca in support of the Southern Border mission.

