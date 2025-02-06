AM Roundup: Tempe homicide investigation, warm PHX Open weather, ongoing protests

PHOENIX — We're nearing the end of the work week, and beautiful weather is in store for outdoor activities like the WM Phoenix Open!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm days ahead as temperatures run nearly 10 degrees above normal

The Valley will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s from today through the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the 40s and 50s.

It’s going to be fantastic weather for those attending the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale!

Wednesday marks the sixth day of protesters assembling against various policies of the Trump Administration.

A demonstration started at the Arizona State Capitol just before noon and carried on into the evening.

Demonstrations have been held every day for nearly a week in multiple parts of the Valley.

A woman was killed near I-10 and Elliot Road early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident is believed to have started at the Main Event business and ended at the nearby Cobblestone Car Wash.

The investigation is ongoing and we are covering the latest details on ABC15 Mornings.

A Phoenix principal received a surprise of a lifetime this week, winning the Milken Educator Award and the $25,000 that comes with it.

At a school assembly originally said to honor Clarendon Elementary School’s achievements and success, principal Jeff Martin was named a Milken Educator Award winner in front of his students and colleagues.

The honor comes with $25,000 to be used however he wants, a trip to Los Angeles, and access to a prestigious network of education leaders.