MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: No record heat, but staying warm in the Valley!

PHOENIX — Arizona finally catches a break from record heat, but warm temperatures will linger through the rest of the week.

Phoenix tied the daily records on Sunday and Monday before setting a new record on Tuesday as temperatures soared into the mid 80s.

Sky Harbor hit 86 degrees, breaking the 1963 record of 85.

Overnight temperatures are warmer this week too, with much of the Valley only dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s.

As high pressure heads farther east, temperatures will drop a few degrees today and Thursday getting Phoenix out of record territory. Highs in the Valley will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s both days.

Winds will stay light in the Valley, but breezes will pick up again along the Mogollon Rim and across northeastern Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday. Gusts could approach 30 mph in Flagstaff and Show Low.

The next storm system we're tracking will pass to our north late Friday and Saturday, bringing windy conditions to the high country and a very slight chance of a few spotty showers in northern Arizona.

Here in the Valley, our forecast will stay dry so the weather is looking fantastic for this year's Phoenix Open. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, light winds, no frost delays, and highs in the 70s.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.01" (-0.99" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

Daily rainfall reports from all across the Valley can be found here.

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

