Tempe police investigating homicide near I-10 and Elliot Road

A woman was killed during a situation that reportedly started at the Main Event activity center
Police say a 25-year-old woman is dead and officers are investigating multiple scenes near I-10 and Elliot Road in Tempe.
TEMPE, AZ — A woman was killed during a situation that reportedly started at a business in Tempe overnight.

Tempe Police Department officials say they are investigating the homicide near Interstate 10 and Elliot Road.

The incident reportedly started at the Main Event activity center and ended at the nearby Cobblestone Car Wash.

Police confirmed that a 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras show a portion of westbound I-10 is shut down near Elliot due to the investigation.

