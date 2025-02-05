Phoenix principal wins $25,000, prestigious Milken Educator Award

PHOENIX — A Phoenix principal received a surprise of a lifetime this week, winning the Milken Educator Award and the $25,000 that comes with it.

At a school assembly originally said to honor Clarendon Elementary School’s achievements and success, principal Jeff Martin was named a Milken Educator Award winner in front of his students and colleagues.

The honor comes with $25,000 to be used however he wants, a trip to Los Angeles, and access to a prestigious network of education leaders.

Martin, who started as an English teacher before becoming principal, had no idea he was receiving the award.

"My wife asked if she should come to this [assembly] today, and I said, 'No, it's OK, I don't even know what it is,’” he joked.

The Milken Family Foundation selected Martin for his leadership, high teacher retention, and the school's recent jump from a C to a B in state ratings.

While accepting the award Martin credited his team and told his students.

"You have so many teachers who work so hard for you each and every day, and I'm just so lucky to work with such amazing people."

As for how he’ll spend the $25,000? His first call was to his wife, who had a practical suggestion—maybe a new air-conditioning unit.