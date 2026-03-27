AM Roundup: SRP announces temporary decrease to summer bills, Trump says he'll sign order to pay TSA agents

Good morning, we made it to Friday!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for March 27; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Historic March heatwave continues across Arizona with more records in jeopardy

Today could be the last triple-digit day in the valley for a while.

Our forecast high of 101 would break the record of 98 set in 1986.

Then this weekend, temperatures ease back into the mid-to-upper 90s.

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would sign an emergency order instructing the Homeland Security secretary to immediately pay Transportation Security Administration agents as Congress struggles to reach a deal to end the budget impasse that has jammed airports and left workers without paychecks.

Trump announced his decision in a social media post saying he wanted to quickly stop the “Chaos at the Airports.”

“It is not an easy thing to do, but I am going to do it!” the president posted.

With pressure mounting, the White House had floated the extraordinary move of invoking a national emergency to pay TSA workers while senators reviewed a “last and final” offer to end the funding impasse that has jammed airports and disrupted travel.

Democrats have been refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security as they demand changes to rein in President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement operations. Trump during an event at the White House warned he would step in if Congress failed to act.

The Senate came to a standstill and senators, ready to leave town for their own spring break, prepared to stay all night to reach a deal.

A warrant for execution has been granted for Leroy Dean McGill, who was convicted of several crimes more than 20 years ago.

McGill was charged with the murders of Charles Perez and the attempted murder of Nova Banta. Documents state that in July 2002, McGill entered a Phoenix apartment and threw gasoline on Perez and Banta and set them on fire. Three other people were able to escape from the fire.

McGill was charged in 2003, and the following year, a jury found him guilty on all counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, arson, and the endangerment of three other victims.

At the sentencing, the jury found McGill had been convicted of prior serious offenses, that he knowingly created a grave risk of death to persons other than the victim, and that he committed the offenses in both an "especially cruel" and an "especially heinous or depraved" manner. The jury determined that death was the appropriate sentence for the murder of Perez.

By 2022, McGill had exhausted all his state and federal appeals to challenge his sentences.

The state filed a motion for execution on March 6, 2026, and it was granted by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Friday marks the second paycheck that TSA officers will not get during the current partial government shutdown. For some, they’ve had to defer bill payments. Union spokespeople told ABC15 that in one instance, a family had to get their car repossessed, while another had been evicted due to not having money to pay bills.

“This one took an impact because we haven’t even recovered from the last one,” one Phoenix Sky Harbor TSA agent told ABC15.

Donations are being accepted at the airport in Terminal 4 near the B Security Checkpoint. Another organization, the People First Project is also helping facilitate donations through GoFundMe as the airport cannot accept perishable food or cash.

In the video player below, hear from two TSA officers about what they’re going through and what their coworkers are dealing with.

Sky Harbor TSA officers speak to frustration of working without pay

SRP users can expect to see a slight decrease in their utility bill this summer!

On Thursday, the Salt River Project's board of directors approved a tempororary 3% price decrease through a reduction in its Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Mechanism.

SRP says the decrease will begin with the May 2026 billing cycle and aims to provide bill relief to customers during the hottest time of the year.

The average residential customer should expect to see a monthly bill decrease of $5.57 during this time. However, the impact on your utility bill will vary based on customer usage and price plan.