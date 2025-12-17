AM Roundup: Six Kyrene schools to close, President Trump to address nation, two hurt in west Phoenix shooting

Good Wednesday morning, Arizona!

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Wednesday, December 17; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - December heatwave continues, wood-burning banned in Maricopa County

High pressure continues to drive unseasonably warm weather across Arizona this December. Valley highs reach the mid-70s today, climb into the upper 70s Thursday, and hit the low 80s by Friday. Overnight lows stay mild, remaining in the 50s.

On Tuesday night, the Kyrene Elementary School District governing board voted to close six schools over the next two school years.

The Kyrene District currently serves about 12,000 students in schools built to accommodate 20,000 students. This declining enrollment is expected to result in a nearly $7 million funding loss over the next five years, which district officials cite as the reason for the necessary cuts.

For months now, the board has been going back and forth, tweaking the plans, and now has three different proposals to close five, six, or eight schools.

In a unanimous decision, the district announced the closure of four elementary schools and two middle schools that could be phased out over the next two years.

The schools that will close are:



Kyrene de las Manitas after 2025-26.

Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary after 2025-26.

Kyrene de la Colina Elementary School after 2025-26.

Kyrene Traditional Academy after 2026-27.

Akimel A-al Middle School after 2026-27.

Pueblo Middle School after 2026-27.

Four elementary and two middle schools to close in Kyrene Elementary School District

A man and a woman were seriously injured after a shooting Tuesday evening, Phoenix police say.

Officers say it happened near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road around 7 p.m.

The two were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no suspects have been identified at this time.

Man, woman seriously hurt in shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he'll deliver a live national address on Wednesday at 9 p.m. from the White House.

"It has been a great year for our Country, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" Trump posted on his social media platform.

"I look forward to seeing you then," he said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt teased Trump's upcoming address in a gaggle with reporters on Tuesday, saying he will talk about the "historic accomplishments" notched by his administration over the past year and what's expected to come next.

“It's going to be a really good speech. I was just in the Oval Office with the president discussing it. He's going to talk a lot about the accomplishments over the past 11 months, all that he's done to bring our country back to greatness and all he continues to plan to do to continue delivering for the American people over the next three years,” Leavitt said.

At Copper Canyon High School, a group of teens isn’t waiting for solutions; they’re building them.

Last month, the students launched Canyon Corner, a fully student-run pantry offering free food and essentials to any classmate who needs it.

Stocked through student fundraisers and neighborhood donations, the pantry is built on a simple promise: “No Aztec should ever go without.”

ABC15's Cameron Polom stopped by Canyon Corner to see the shelves being stocked and volunteers sorting supplies, quietly lifting up their own community. Watch the heartwarming story in the video player below.

Student-run pantry offering support to peers in need at Copper Canyon HS