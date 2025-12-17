MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: December heatwave continues, wood-burning banned in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — High pressure is keeping Arizona incredibly warm this December!

Phoenix set back-to-back records on Sunday and Monday with highs in the low 80s, and now more record-breaking 80s are in the forecast as we inch closer to Christmas.

That's around 15 degrees above normal for this time of year!

With Valley highs in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday, daily heat records are safe, but we’ll be back in the low 80s starting Friday.

More daily heat records will be in jeopardy Sunday through Christmas Eve here in Phoenix.

Air quality continues to be an issue too, with particle pollution spikes in the overnight and early morning hours.

"No Burn Days" have been issued for Maricopa County on Wednesday and Thursday. This means burning wood in fireplaces, stoves, or outdoor fire pits is prohibited. Leaf blowers and off-road vehicle use is discouraged too.

If you have a respiratory issue, like asthma, bronchitis or COPD, you may want to limit your time outside or you could have difficulty breathing, especially in the morning hours.

We are tracking a possible shift in the forecast by Christmas Day that could include cooler air and maybe even some chances for rain across Arizona. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 8.28" (+1.40" from average)

Monsoon 2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 2.76" (+0.33" from average)

__________________________________________

__________________________________________

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

__________________________________________

______________________________________

