AM Roundup: Scottsdale plane crash report, cooler temperatures, latest on egg prices

We made it to Friday! It's also the last day of the month.

We're staying on top of the latest happenings from across the Valley, state, and our nation for Feb. 28, 2025; here’s what you need to know as you start your day:

From Meteorologist Jorge Torres - Warm end to February across Arizona

It's a warm end to February in the Valley! Temperatures today will be about 10 degrees above normal, with highs in the mid-80s and lows in the 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Heading into the weekend, expect breezier conditions and a slight cool-down, too.

A landing gear issue may have played a role in a deadly plane crash at Scottsdale Airport earlier this month.

In a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Thursday, photos show the plane's landing gear "aft from its normal position" for a landing at the airport as it touched down that day.

It adds that once on the ground, the plane started veering left off the runway and over a rock-covered safety area between the runway and taxiways before crashing into a windsock and then a second plane.

The life and legacy of artist Leroy P. Elie is alive and well, thanks to his daughter Chiara Elie.

ABC15 sat down with her inside the art gallery in Phoenix that she curated with his paintings.

"I just wanted to give back to my father, and we, you know, we were such a bond, you know, through the art. And that's why I wanted to get back and make sure the world sees him and what he's done in his life. You know, he was too talented of an artist, not for people to see what he was about," said Chiara.

Beckett Hotchkiss, an 11-year-old boy, is bringing attention to a genetic disorder known as Marfan Syndrome. He's taken his push all the way to the capitol, with the hopes of better research and awareness.

ABC15 is highlighting his story just days before the Marfan Foundation Walk on March 2.

ABC15 caught up with him as he gave a presentation and a lesson on what his life is like with Marfan. The Scottdale student has only been on this journey for five years.

It's not just your grocery bill that is being impacted by sky-high egg prices.

Restaurants and other culinary businesses are also dealing with the increase in costs.

Carolina's Mexican restaurant tells ABC15 that they were paying about $40 for 30-dozen cases of eggs in the fall.

Now, for the same number of eggs, they are paying more than $260 — a nearly 550% increase.